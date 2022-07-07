17-year-old arrested for deadly shooting of 14-year-old Tacoma girl

article

A police officer has told FOX 13 that a suspect wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old girl in Tacoma has been arrested.

Police said young people were in a car near 19th and MLK Jr. Way on Wednesday afternoon when someone shot at them. A 14-year-old girl was struck and died at the scene.

Her family identified the victim as 14-year-old Iyana Ussery.

Police arrested the 17-year-old suspect at 6th Avenue and Howard Street in Tacoma. It is not yet known if the girl was targeted by the suspect or hit by accident.

The suspect was booked for first-degree murder.

On Thursday, Tacoma Police issued a statement responding to the shooting:

"Yesterday, a tragedy struck the City of Tacoma. The murder of a child rips at the very foundation of our community. We grieve, as Tacoma grieves, for the family, and at the same time, must come together to find a path forward.

"The Tacoma Police Department stands firm in our fight against violent crime. Everyone deserves a safe place to call home, and no child should fear their community, nor should any parent have to bury a child. My department will not waiver in the pursuit of the apprehension of those responsible for this heinous act.

"I ask the community to support this family and each other. The Tacoma Police Department will never rest as we pursue safety and security for the City of Tacoma."

A vigil is being held for Iyana at 6 p.m.