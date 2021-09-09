Police: Store employee shot in chest while escorting man out of Federal Way Winco

A grocery store employee was airlifted to the hospital after being shot in the chest while escorting a man out of the store, police said.

Officers were called around 1:00 p.m. to the Winco store on SW Campus Dr. in Federal Way. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police performed life-saving measures until medics arrived. The victim was airlifted to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition.

Federal Way Police said they used a K9 in an effort to track the suspect, but could not locate him.

Investigators said the suspect was being escorted out of the store after he tried to buy alcohol and was denied because he appeared intoxicated.

A nearby elementary school was briefly on lockdown.

No further details have been released.

