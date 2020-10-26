Police standoff prompts evacuations at Lakewood apartment complex

UPDATE: Officers on scene deployed an explosive at the front door about 10:45 a.m. The two suspects surrendered without further incident.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Lakewood Police have evacuated some residents while officers try to get a homicide suspect to exit an apartment.

According to Chris Lawlor with Lakewood PD, it started about 4 o'clock Monday morning at Meadowbrook Apartments in the 7500 block of 146th Street.

The person inside the apartment in question is a homicide suspect out of Snohomish County.

Police learned the suspect was there, but when they arrived and asked him to come out, he refused.

No shots had been fired as of 10 a.m. Monday, though there were road closures in the 7700 block of 146th Street and 146th and Spring Street.

