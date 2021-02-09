Shooting that critically injured 15-year-old at home was an accident, police say

A shooting last week that left one 15-year-old girl in critical condition has been ruled an accident, police say.

Auburn Police responded to the incident that happened last Friday around 7:30 p.m. at a home on 297th Place.

An Auburn Police commander told Q13 News the girl’s 13-year-old brother was playing with a gun he thought was unloaded, and accidentally shot his older sister.

Paula Horstead is the children’s grandmother and said the family is heartbroken. Horstead said her daughter was a victim of gun violence as a teen, and this shooting incident is now opening up old wounds.

"Yes, I was devastated when it happened to my daughter," said Horstead, "and my granddaughter it’s like a ton of bricks laying on my chest."

Horstead said her granddaughter’s name is La’Nayah Simpson, and as of Tuesday was in an induced coma after receiving surgery.

Horstead said she’s very close with her granddaughter, and created a gofundme to help collect funds for a hotel room near the hospital for Simpson’s mother and her five siblings.

"You just got to be more aware of what’s going on. You need to sit down and teach your kids about gun safety. Teach them about a lot of things, about life," said Horstead.

As a grandmother, Horstead is urging families to keep a close eye on children, especially with many of them remote learning and out of school.

Commander Mike Hirman of the Auburn Police Department said children should not have access to weapons, and by law, firearms must be kept in secure storage.