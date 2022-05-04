Police shooting investigation in Federal Way blocks I-5 ramp

A police shooting investigation is blocking an Interstate 5 ramp in Federal Way. It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt.

Few details were immediately known, but the I-5 North onramp was blocked near S. 320th St. due to a large police response from several agencies.

Investigators were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Federal Way Police said the shooting involved King County sheriff's personnel.

Police said the ramp at S. 317th St. and I-5 would be blocked while the investigation continued.

Check our live traffic map here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.