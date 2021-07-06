Police shoot knife-wielding man challenging people to fight at Federal Way motel

article

Police say an officer shot a knife-wielding man who was challenging people to a fight Tuesday morning at a Federal Way motel.

According to Federal Way police, a man was breaking windows and challenging people to fight around 11:00 a.m. at the Eastwind Motel. Officers were called to the scene, but the man had left the area.

About 45 minutes later, the man returned and was wielding a knife - again challenging people to fight. Police said the man charged at the officer and grabbed the manager. The officer shot the man and was taken in unknown condition to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

The Valley Independent Investigation Team is investigating.

Per standard procedure, any officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave.

