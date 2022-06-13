Police: Several dozens of Pride flags removed, stolen in downtown Burien

The city of Burien is looking for dozens of pride flags that were removed or stolen over the weekend, as well as the suspected thieves who were caught on camera.

In a video from 4:50 a.m. Saturday in the historic town center of Olde Burien, one person is seen snatching a flag outside the Tin Room Bar and Restaurant. Dressed in a hoodie, gloves and sunglasses, they stuff it into a black bag and head around the corner to 10th Ave Southwest.

"Burien is a place where we respect and support members of the LGBTQIA+ community. We continue to stand strong with all of you," said Mayor Sofia Aragon in a statement. Discover Burien had installed the flags on the light poles in honor of Pride Month, as they have done for several years.

"This kind of hatred towards our LGBTQIA+ community will not be tolerated in Burien," said Councilmember Hugo Garcia in a tweet from Saturday. According to Garcia, 75 flags were stolen in total. "We will only double down our commitments to celebrating with bigger and better Pride events, displays, and flags."

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Burien Police Department at 206-296-3311. Meanwhile, Discover Burien is calling for donations from the community to replace the flags.