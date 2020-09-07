Police: Several arrests made during protester march to Seattle Police Officers Guild

Several protesters were arrested Monday as many threw explosives, rocks, and bear spray at officers, Seattle Police say.

Protesters marched to the Seattle Police Officers Guild building on 4th Avenue S. in Seattle. Police said in a tweet the officers issued a dispersal order to the crowd around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Seattle Police also recovered Molotov cocktails outside of the SPOG office that protesters used during the demonstration.

The large group of demonstrators was seen moving northbound in the southbound lanes of 4th Avenue earlier Monday.

Advertisement

Officials have not released the number of arrests made at this time.

Sound Transit has rerouted several bus routes due to the demonstration. ST Express routes 508 and 512 are not stopping south of N. 45th St. and northbound trips will start and southbound trips with ending at the N. 45th St. stop.

The demonstration comes in the wake of multiple protests and demonstrations continue across the country. Portland, Oregon has seen over 100 days of demonstrations cause conflict in the downtown area, as protesters and police clash during have clashed during nightly demonstrations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.