Expand / Collapse search

Police seize suspect vehicle connected to fatal Lynnwood shooting of 2 teenagers

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Lynnwood
FOX 13 Seattle

Family, community reeling after drive-by shooting kills 2 teens in Lynnwood

A 15- and 16-year-old were shot in a drive-by, and later died at the hospital. It's the second drive-by shooting involving teens in Lynnwood in the last day and a half. It's unclear if the shootings are connected.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Lynnwood Police seized a vehicle believed to be connected to a deadly drive-by shooting that left two teens dead.

Authorities say they identified what they believe is the suspect vehicle—a 1996 Chevy Tahoe with a black front fender, a hood with a white body and Washington license plate #CBP4384. Police seized the SUV to process it for evidence.

Two teens, a 15- and 16-year-old, were shot and killed Thursday night near Spruce Park. It was the second drive-by shooting of two teenagers in just a day and a half.

The investigation shut down much of the area Thursday night. Detectives are interviewing multiple witnesses who were at the park when the shooting happened. Police are still investigating the incident. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

'He was a great kid:' Neighbor remembers teen shot and killed in Lynnwood drive-by
article

'He was a great kid:' Neighbor remembers teen shot and killed in Lynnwood drive-by

A community is reeling after four teens were shot in drive-by shootings in Lynnwood within the span of a day and a half. Two teens shot on Thursday night died from their injuries. 

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Anyone with information or video surveillance of the incident is urged to contact Detective Russ Sattarov at (425) 670-5633 or rsattarov@LynnwoodWA.gov.