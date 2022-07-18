Police seize suspect vehicle connected to fatal Lynnwood shooting of 2 teenagers

Lynnwood Police seized a vehicle believed to be connected to a deadly drive-by shooting that left two teens dead.

Authorities say they identified what they believe is the suspect vehicle—a 1996 Chevy Tahoe with a black front fender, a hood with a white body and Washington license plate #CBP4384. Police seized the SUV to process it for evidence.

Two teens, a 15- and 16-year-old, were shot and killed Thursday night near Spruce Park. It was the second drive-by shooting of two teenagers in just a day and a half.

The investigation shut down much of the area Thursday night. Detectives are interviewing multiple witnesses who were at the park when the shooting happened. Police are still investigating the incident. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information or video surveillance of the incident is urged to contact Detective Russ Sattarov at (425) 670-5633 or rsattarov@LynnwoodWA.gov.