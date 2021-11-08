Police seize 'ghost gun' after arresting suspected car thief in South Seattle

Seattle Police seized a ‘ghost gun’ after arresting a suspected car thief in Georgetown.

An officer was patrolling near East Marginal Way South and Corson Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the officer saw a man walking away from a silver Honda Civic that was reported stolen.

The officer waited, and some minutes later, the man returned and got into the stolen car.

When the officer pulled up behind him in a patrol car, the suspect got out and ran. Police chased him down and arrested him a few blocks away.

Officers went back to the stolen car and found a ‘ghost gun,’ meaning it had no serial number and was likely put together from individually purchased parts, making it hard to track and regulate. The gun was described as an ‘AR-15 style rifle’ with a loaded 30-round magazine.

The 40-year-old suspect is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm. He was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of auto theft and firearms charges.

