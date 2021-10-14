Police seize drugs, puppies at Seattle motel

Seattle police are investigating after drugs and dogs were seized at a motel in the Queen Anne neighborhood Wednesday night.

Officers served a warrant at a room in a motel in the 2400 block of Aurora Avenue North.

Investigators said officers seized about 2,200 fentanyl pills, 405 grams of methamphetamine and one gram of crack cocaine.

Police seized drugs and dogs at a Queen Anne motel. (Credit: Seattle Police Department)

In addition to the drugs, three dogs and four puppies were found inside the motel room.

The dogs appeared to be neglected and living in poor conditions, according to investigators.

Officers took the dogs to a local shelter and animal control was notified.

Police said seven dogs were seized from a Queen Anne motel. (Credit: Seattle Police Department)

