Police seek witnesses of Lynnwood shooting that killed bystander

Lynnwood Police seek witnesses and information on a shooting from April 5, which killed a 70-year-old man caught in the crossfire.

Around 2:13 p.m. on April 5, 70-year-old Carl Bridgmon was in his car at Daleway Park when he was shot and killed. Lynnwood Police say Bridgmon was a bystander in the middle of a fight between two teenagers and two unidentified suspects.

According to authorities, the two suspects drove off in a black sedan after Bridgmon was killed.

Police have identified and spoken with several witnesses, including the two teenagers involved in the fight, but believe there is another witness who sped from the scene after the shooting occurred.

Residents who live near Daleway Park are urged to check surveillance video for images of a black sedan on April 15, between 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting or suspects is asked to call Detective Jackie Arnett at (425) 670-5669 or email at jarnett@lynnwoodwa.gov.

