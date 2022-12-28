Police seek suspect of fatal hit-and-run in Kent

A 63-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Kent Tuesday afternoon, and police are working to identify the suspect.

Officers were called to a crash near Fourth Ave NW and James St around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Callers reported the 63-year-old Federal Way woman was lying unconscious in the middle of the road. Police attempted life-saving treatment, then medical personnel arrived and took over.

Unfortunately, the woman died from her injuries at the scene.

Witnesses told officers the woman was standing near the bus stop, when the suspect vehicle went onto the sidewalk, hit a light pole and then hit her.

The suspect vehicle sped off after the crash.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored sedan, but no license plate information was identified.

Anyone with information on the crash or suspect is urged to call Kent Police’s tip line at (253) 856-5808.