Police seek suspect in International District shooting, 2 injured

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in the International District that left two men with minor injuries.

Officers were called to a shooting near 10th and Jackson, where they found a 17-year-old boy and 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

One was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the foot, though police did not specify who had which injury.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and has not been identified.

Both men were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.