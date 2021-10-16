Seattle Police arrest suspect in downtown shooting after standoff

article

Police have taken a suspect into custody following a shooting and standoff in downtown Seattle.

The shooting occurred near 12th Avenue and South Jackson Street in the International District, and two people were injured. Police found the suspect near Rainier Avenue and South Charles Street, where they had all northbound and southbound lanes blocked.

After roughly an hour, police were able to take the suspect into custody.

There is no word on the condition of the two victims.

