Police seek suspect in $70K jewelry theft in Tacoma, Tukwila

Tacoma Police need help identifying two suspects connected to the organized retail theft of more than $70,000 in jewelry.

According to authorities, a suspect in early December stole tens of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry from JCPenney stores in Tacoma and Tukwila.

Police say the suspect went up to jewelry counters and stole from the displays, then ran outside to a getaway car driven by another suspect.

The suspect vehicle is an early 90s Volkswagen MK2 Jetta, and based on surveillance photos appears to be either white or cream color.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Tacoma Police, or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tipsters can receive up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges filed.