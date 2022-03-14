Police seek ID of suspect in killing of 15-year-old boy in downtown Seattle

article

Seattle Police detectives need help identifying a suspect in the killing of a 15-year-old boy in downtown Seattle on March 2.

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed near Third and Pike around 7:15 p.m. March 2, but no suspects were identified.

Now, surveillance cameras have captured images of a suspect, described as a light-skinned man with dark hair. He wore a black-hooded jacket, long-sleeved blue shirt, blue jeans and white Adidas shoes, and had a black backpack and large white or gray tote bag.

Police believe the man may have a large tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone with information on the suspect or shooting is urged to call Seattle Police’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

