Police seek help identifying theft suspects in Bonney Lake

By FOX 13 News Staff
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing wallets from shopping carts, and using them to purchase gift cards.

According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), on Oct. 25, a victim had her wallet stolen at the Bonney Lake Costco, and the suspects used her credit cards to buy gift cards at a nearby Fred Meyer.

Both suspects were spotted driving what appears to be a white, two-door Infinity with a sunroof.

Authorities believe one of the suspects committed similar crimes in Bonney Lake back in June, and Redmond in May.

The BLPD says the victims of these wallet thefts have all been elderly women who left their purses unattended while shopping.

Anyone with information on these suspects are asked to contact the BLPD Tip Line at 253-447-3231, or email detective@cobl.us.

This is a developing story.