Police seek help identifying Tacoma arson suspect

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for arson in Tacoma.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, crews responded to a fire near the corner of E 26th St. and E D St. As they were knocking down the flames, firefighters noticed that the Freight House Square (FHS) building nearby was also on fire.

The fire caused about $15,000-$20,000 worth of damage.

Authorities eventually found surveillance video of the suspect starting the FHS fire. They also believe he is the one responsible for starting the fire on E 26th St.

The TPD says the suspect is described as a Black man in his late 20s – early 30s, with a medium build. During the incident, he was wearing black Adidas sweatpants with white stripes down the leg, and black Nike shoes with a white Swoosh. He was also wearing a white stocking cap and a dark gray backpack.

Authorities say anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and charges filed is eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to send an anonymous tip.

This is a developing story.