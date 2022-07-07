Police seek help identifying suspects driving a stolen car in Lacey

article

Police are asking for help identifying two people who were spotted driving a stolen car Wednesday, who might also be connected to a separate fraud case from last month.

According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), a man and a woman were spotted driving a blue 2016 Mazda 3 Hatchback with no license plates. Authorities say the rightful owner recognized his car on Willow St. SE, and took a photo of the suspects before they drove away.

In the photos posted by LPD, the male suspect can be seen wearing a dark-colored beanie on two separate occasions. The female suspect appears to have a pale complexion with long dark hair.

LPD says these suspects are also believed to be the same suspects who committed fraud at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on June 14.

Anyone with information is asked to either call the LPD at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.