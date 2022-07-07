Expand / Collapse search

Police seek help identifying suspects driving a stolen car in Lacey

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Lacey
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Lacey Police Department)

LACEY, Wash. - Police are asking for help identifying two people who were spotted driving a stolen car Wednesday, who might also be connected to a separate fraud case from last month.

According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), a man and a woman were spotted driving a blue 2016 Mazda 3 Hatchback with no license plates. Authorities say the rightful owner recognized his car on Willow St. SE, and took a photo of the suspects before they drove away. 

In the photos posted by LPD, the male suspect can be seen wearing a dark-colored beanie on two separate occasions. The female suspect appears to have a pale complexion with long dark hair. 

LPD says these suspects are also believed to be the same suspects who committed fraud at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on June 14. 

RELATED: Search underway for suspect after man fatally shot in Lacey

Anyone with information is asked to either call the LPD at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. 

RELATED: Lacey Police: Baby found safe after car stolen with child inside

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 