Police seek help identifying Bonney Lake theft suspects

Bonney Lake Police need help identifying two suspects in the theft at a Target store.

Authorities suspect the two of stealing from the Target located on Elhi Hill Road and driving off in a dark blue or navy blue four-door pickup truck, which was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to call the police tip line at (253) 447-3231 or email detective@cobl.us.

