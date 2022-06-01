Sumner Police find suspect in alleged child luring, say neighbors mistook for abduction

Police have spoken with a woman suspected of luring a child in Sumner, but say the situation may have been a misunderstanding.

According to the Sumner Police Department (SPD), witnesses reported at about 8:45 p.m., a woman approached the child who was playing alone in the 15400 block of Washington Street near the Sumner Skate and Bike Park. The woman asked the child if they wanted to come with her to her car.

FOX 13 News spoke with police, who say she told them she knew the child and was concerned for him.

RELATED: Tacoma police search for suspect who allegedly fired a gun near Point Defiance Zoo

Advertisement

Neighbors nearby mistook it for an attempted child abduction and tried to intervene. The woman got into a late-model black Lexus sedan with plastic covering a rear window and drove away.