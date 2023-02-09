Police seek help finding missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Fife
FIFE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen in Fife a week ago.
According to the Fife Police Department (FPD), 39-year-old Chelsea Nolan has been missing since Thursday, Feb. 2.
Authorities say she is 5'4" and weighs about 120 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the FPD.
This is a developing story.