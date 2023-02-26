Police seek Good Samaritan-turned-bad who stole elderly woman's credit card

Mountlake Terrace Police are asking for your help to identify this suspect with the peroxide blonde hair wanted in a despicable crime.

When an 85-year-old woman got her car stuck during the heavy snow and ice last December, she was so grateful when he offered to help move her car out of her driveway.

10 days later, she realized her credit card was missing. Police say he stole it from inside her car while he moved it.

Detectives say he immediately went on a shopping spree. She had numerous charges on her card for more than $1,400. More than half of that was spent at Bartell Drugs on Dec. 23, 2022.

Surveillance video of the suspect shows him pushing a cart full of merchandise.

If you can identify him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000—just send an anonymous tip to 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.