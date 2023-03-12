Police seek 2 armed robbery suspects in Seattle's Roxhill neighborhood

Seattle Police are looking for two men suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint in the Roxhill neighborhood.

Officers were called to reports of a robbery near 26th Ave SW and SW Barton St around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, an employee explained that two men robbed the store, and they saw at least one of them was carrying a gun.

According to witness accounts, the men stole cash from the register and a customer’s wallet, then ran south through the parking lot.

No suspects have been identified yet.

Anyone with information on the suspects or robbery is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.