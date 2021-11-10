Police: Suspect who stole utility truck at knifepoint in custody after Seattle pursuit

A carjacking suspect is in custody after police say he carjacked a utility truck in Seattle's Madison Valley neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

The incident started on 29th Avenue East and East Madison Street, just south of Washington Park at about 5:30 a.m.

FOX 13 News was at the scene as utility crews were working to move a power pole that fell into a building after wind and rain brought the pole down Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators told FOX 13 News that a contracted utility truck was stolen at knifepoint as crews were working at the scene.

Seattle police said the suspect hit and seriously injured a person as he fled.

Officers pursued the suspect near Roosevelt Way and Northeast and Northeast 59th Street.

At 6:30 a.m., the University of Washington sent out an alert that police located suspect on 17th Avenue Northeast between Northeast 47th Street and Northeast 50th Street in the University District.

The suspect was taken into custody before 7 a.m.

Commuters should expect traffic delays as police continue their investigation.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram