Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 2:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
3
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:45 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Police: Suspect who stole utility truck at knifepoint in custody after Seattle pursuit

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:58AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle

Carjacking suspect taken into custody

Police say a suspect who stole a utility truck and led police on a pursuit in Seattle is now in custody.

SEATTLE - A carjacking suspect is in custody after police say he carjacked a utility truck in Seattle's Madison Valley neighborhood on Wednesday morning. 

The incident started on 29th Avenue East and East Madison Street, just south of Washington Park at about 5:30 a.m.

FOX 13 News was at the scene as utility crews were working to move a power pole that fell into a building after wind and rain brought the pole down Tuesday afternoon. 

Investigators told FOX 13 News that a contracted utility truck was stolen at knifepoint as crews were working at the scene. 

Seattle police said the suspect hit and seriously injured a person as he fled. 

Officers pursued the suspect near Roosevelt Way and Northeast and Northeast 59th Street. 

At 6:30 a.m., the University of Washington sent out an alert that police located suspect on 17th Avenue Northeast between Northeast 47th Street and Northeast 50th Street in the University District. 

The suspect was taken into custody before 7 a.m.

Commuters should expect traffic delays as police continue their investigation. 

Seattle police pursue carjacking suspect

Police are investigating after a suspect stole a Seattle City Light utility truck in Seattle's Madison Valley neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram