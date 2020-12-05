Police searching for two suspects that fled Puyallup robbery

Police are searching for two suspects that robbed a Puyallup pharmacy Saturday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the 600 blk of S. Meridian St. at the Kirk's Pharmacy & Compounding in Puyallup.

Puyallup Police say the "take over style armed robbery" happened around noon on Saturday. The co-owner of the pharmacy told Q13 News the two unidentified suspects jumped the counter at the pharmacy, demanded specific narcotics, then ran from the store.

No injuries were reported during the incident. Police continue searching for the suspects with K9s. Detectives are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.