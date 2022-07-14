Police searching for suspects who stole truck in Centralia, then tried to steal ATM in Chehalis

Chehalis Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects who attempted to steal an ATM.

On July 1, 2022, at approximately 4:25am, Chehalis Officers were dispatched to an attempted theft in the 2000 block of NE Kresky Avenue.

Two unknown suspects stole a Ford F350 pickup from Main Street in Centralia. They drove it to a credit union on NE Kresky where they unsuccessfully attempted to pull the ATM out of the ground using the stolen pickup.

The suspects then left the area, leaving the stolen pickup a short distance away. It’s only a matter of time until they steal someone else’s truck and try it again somewhere else causing more damage.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the two suspects.

If anyone has information, please contact Detective Sgt. Ayers at the Chehalis Police Department, 360-748-8605 or dispatch at 360-740-1105 or by email at chehalispd@ci.chehalis.wa.us.