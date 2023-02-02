Police searching for suspects after man was shot, killed in Pierce County backyard

article

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed in his backyard Thursday in Pierce County.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, detectives were called Thursday morning to the 24500 block of 62nd Ave. Ct. E.

Deputies said a man was shot and killed in the backyard of a home. Suspects fled the scene, but a description was not given.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.