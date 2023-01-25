Police searching for suspect who stole 'romantic pleasure accessories' from Silverdale Lovers store

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies in Kitsap County are searching for a suspect who burglarized an adult store and stole "romantic pleasure accessories."

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 1:00 a.m. to the Lovers Store in Silverdale. The suspect forced open a door and stole goods.

Investigators said they found a stolen Ford Edge abandoned at a trailhead off Northlake Way around 3:30 a.m. They said the car ran from Poulsbo Police and Washington State Troopers.

Several unopened items were found inside the abandoned car.

Deputies said they had not been able to identify or locate a suspect.