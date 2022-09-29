Police searching for suspect who stole money from a Lacey grocery store

article

Police are searching for a man who stole hundreds of dollars from a grocery store in Lacey on Monday.

According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), a man stole $306.44 from Safeway on Yelm Highway SE just before 10:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.

The LPD posted surveillance photos of the suspect on Twitter Thursday afternoon. The suspect is described as a white male with a black sleeve tattoo of flames on his left arm. He has short black hair, and black facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LPD Tip Line at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This is a developing story.