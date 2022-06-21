Police searching for suspect who stole car with 3-year-old inside

A 3-year-old girl is safe after a man left his daughter in the car briefly to use an ATM Monday afternoon in Everett.

The father left the girl in the car in an attempt to keep her cool with the air conditioning.

While he was using the ATM, a person jumped inside the car and quickly took off.

The carjacker had reportedly pulled off around the corner and abandoned both the car and the 3-year-old girl.

Officers found the child safe inside the vehicle, and the girl was returned to her father.

Police are looking for the suspect involved.