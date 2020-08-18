Police searching for suspect after man seriously hurt in Seattle shooting

Police were searching for a suspect Tuesday afternoon after a man was shot in South Seattle.

Seattle police were called before 5:00 p.m. to the 3100 block of Rainier Ave. South. A 21-year-old man was seriously hurt in the shooting.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the man was taken in serious condition to Harborview Medical Center.

Police were still searching the area for the suspect. No description was immediately available.

It's unclear what may have led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.