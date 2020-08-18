Police searching for suspect after man killed near Seattle bus stop

Police are searching for a suspect in North Seattle after someone killed a man at a bus stop late Monday.

According to Seattle police, the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. near North 46th and Aurora Ave. North. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man on the sidewalk.

Witnesses said the victim was in an argument with another man at the bus stop before the shooting.

The suspect ran away, and Seattle police along with the King County Sheriff's Office searched the area but did not find him.

This is an active homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Seattle police.