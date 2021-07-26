Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for suspect after deadly shooting in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Police in Federal Way are searching for a homicide suspect after a man was killed Sunday night.

Officers were called around 11:00 p.m. to the 31700 block of 4th Ave. S. after 911 callers reported gunfire. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot laying in the street.

Federal Way Police said officers and medics performed life-saving measures, but the man in his 20s died at the scene.

Police are investigating. Officials it was unclear what led to the shooting and they did not have a suspect description.

No further details have been released.

