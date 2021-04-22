Police searching for suspect after 2 shot at encampment in South Seattle

Seattle Police are investigating after two people were shot Thursday morning at an encampment in South Seattle.

Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to an area under the 1st Ave. S. Bridge in an industrial area next to the Duwamish River.

According to Seattle Police, a man walked into an encampment and shot another man and a woman in the stomach area. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The suspect was last seen walking away from the scene and may have gotten into a vehicle. Police did not have a detailed description.

K9 Units and King County Sheriff's Office's Guarian One helicopter were called in to search for the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

