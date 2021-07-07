Police searching for suspect after 2 people shot overnight in Seattle
SEATTLE - Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man and a woman just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday in Seattle.
According to Seattle Police, officers were called to the 1200 block of N. 137th St. Before police arrived, two people went to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Both the man and woman were listed in satisfactory condition at Harborview Medical Center.
Investigators have not given a suspect description. No further details have been released.
