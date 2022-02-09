Police searching for Seattle man last seen Monday taking out trash

Police in Seattle are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Monday, Feb. 7 taking out the trash.

Seattle police said Saurabh was last seen around 11:30a.m. at his residence near Western Ave. and Denny Way.

He was last seen wearing a dark brown T-shirt, dark blue pants, and flip-flops. He is 34 years old, 5' 7" tall and 180 pounds.

Call 911 if you see him.

