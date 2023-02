UPDATE: Everett Police say the missing boy was found safe and is with his family.

Previous story:

Everett Police are searching for 10-year-old who went missing Thursday morning.

According to police, he was last seen in the 4600 block of Fowler Ave. around 8:30 a.m.

Grayson was last seen wearing a military green shirt reading "BRING YOUR GAME."

No further details have been released.

If you see Grayson, call 911 immediately.