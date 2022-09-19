Police searching for man suspected in Yakima County home invasion

article

Police in the city of Zillah are asking the public's help in locating a man who is a suspect in a home invasion from earlier this month.

Investigators said 45-year-old John Seabrook Moss used a gun to force his way into a Zillah home on Sept. 7.

The car involved in this case was described as a 2003 Honda Element with Washington plate AFS7571, according to investigators.

Police described Moss as a Native American man, 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous

There is a $500,000 felony warrant for Moss for first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, theft of a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about Moss' whereabouts or the car involved is asked to call 911. Or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by use the P3 Tips app.