Police searching for homicide suspect after deadly shooting in Kenmore

Police in Kenmore are searching for a suspect after a man was shot dead in a home Sunday evening.

Officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to the 7200 block of NE 149th Pl. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police used a K9 to try to find the suspect but were unsuccessful. Officers did not have a description of the suspect but said there was not a threat to the general public.

King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes was also investigating.

Detectives said a person of interest has been identified. No further details have been released.

