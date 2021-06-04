Police searching for gunman after man shot Friday night near Southcenter Mall
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila Police were searching for a gunman after one person was shot Friday night near Southcenter Mall.
Officers were called around 10:00 p.m. to the 200 block of Strander Blvd. near The Cheesecake Factory.
Q13 News photo
Police said a man was taken with serious injuries to a nearby hospital.
The King County Sheriff's Office Guardian 1 helicopter and a K9 unit were called to the scene to assist with the search.
No further details have been given.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
