Police searching for gunman after man shot Friday night near Southcenter Mall

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Officers search for suspect after shooting in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila Police were searching for a gunman after one person was shot Friday night near Southcenter Mall.

Officers were called around 10:00 p.m. to the 200 block of Strander Blvd. near The Cheesecake Factory.

Police said a man was taken with serious injuries to a nearby hospital.

The King County Sheriff's Office Guardian 1 helicopter and a K9 unit were called to the scene to assist with the search.

No further details have been given.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

