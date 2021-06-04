Police searching for gunman after man shot Friday night near Southcenter Mall

Tukwila Police were searching for a gunman after one person was shot Friday night near Southcenter Mall.

Officers were called around 10:00 p.m. to the 200 block of Strander Blvd. near The Cheesecake Factory.

Q13 News photo

Police said a man was taken with serious injuries to a nearby hospital.

The King County Sheriff's Office Guardian 1 helicopter and a K9 unit were called to the scene to assist with the search.

No further details have been given.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram