Police search for woman who allegedly hit, killed husband in Tacoma

Tacoma police are looking for a 41-year-old woman who they said struck and killed her estranged husband and drove away from the scene.

At about 10 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a man who was hit by a car on South 10th and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

When officers arrived, they found a 52-year-old man in the roadway and immediately started life-saving measures on him.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police said witnesses described the suspect as the man’s estranged wife and that she intentionally hit the man before leaving the scene. She remains outstanding.

Investigators said the case is now a homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing and police have not provided a description of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.