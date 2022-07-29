Expand / Collapse search
Police search for witnesses after a man was shot in Chinatown-International District

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Man recovering after shooting in International District

A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting that happened in Seattle's International District.

SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a man was shot at an encampment in the Chinatown-International District early Friday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting near 7th Ave and Jackson street at around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the groin.

Authorities say officers on scene made efforts to stop the bleeding, and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The SPD says officers learned the shooting took place in an encampment under I-5, though they could not find any witnesses to help in the investigation. In addition, the victim who was shot was uncooperative in providing details to the authorities.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact their violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000. 

This is a developing story.