Police search for suspects in Olympia gas station robbery

article

Police are searching for two suspects after a gas station robbery in Olympia last week.

The robbery happened at 2:45 a.m. at the Chevron gas station at 3200 Pacific Avenue on June 3.

Police said two men with face coverings entered the store. One of the two held the cashier at gunpoint and demanded cash from the register, while the other man stole multiple products including vape pens and tobacco products.

The suspects were both described as Hispanic, around 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall with slim builds. The suspect with the gun was wearing a black, gray and white North face jacket, black basketball shorts, and white Adidas shoes. The second suspect was wearing a black North face with black sweatpants, and white Air Force One built shoes. These suspects were last seen running westbound away from the Chevron on Pacific Ave.

No one was injured, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300 or Thurston County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



