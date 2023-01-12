Police arrest 911 caller for falsely reporting stolen car with baby inside in Snohomish County

Authorities arrested someone for falsely reporting that their car was stolen while a baby was in the backseat on Thursday.

At 9:50 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out an alert saying they were looking for a blue 1990 Toyota Celica with Washington license plates. The reporting party said the car was stolen near 11800 4th Ave. W., across the street from Voyager Middle School.

After interviewing the victim, authorities told FOX 13 that they had changed their story several times about the stolen car. At 10:21 a.m., the SCSO announced that there was no child ever involved in the incident.

The person who called 911 with the false report is now in custody, and will be booked for false reporting and obstructing.

The SCSO also thanked all the regional law enforcement agencies for quickly stepping in to assist with the incident.