Police search for suspect who shot security guard 4 times in North Seattle

Police are investigating after a security guard was shot four times in North Seattle on Friday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 5:50 p.m. police responded to a shooting near the Fred Meyer on NW 85th St.

When police arrived, they discovered a security guard had been shot four times. They immediately gave him first aid, and Seattle Fire Department medics brought him to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. Other responding officers immediately started searching for a suspect.

Witnesses told the SPD that the suspect was throwing rocks at a nearby bank window. When the security guard tried to stop him, he pulled out a gun and started shooting him at close range.

Details about the victim’s condition are limited at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.