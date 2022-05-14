Police search for suspect who shot a man at a Seattle RV encampment

article

Police are asking the public for help as they search for a suspect who shot a man at an RV encampment Friday afternoon.

According to Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 3:00 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports that a man had been shot on SW Andover St. near Dragonfly Garden and Pavilion.

Authorities say when police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and began providing first aid. Seattle Fire Department medics on scene took the man to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

SPD is investigating the scene and searching the area for the suspect described as being a white man in his mid-30s.

SPD is asking anyone with information to please call their tip line at 206-233-5000.

RELATED: Local law enforcement tackle officer shortages with different tactics

RELATED: Man charged after shooting 2 in Ballard shelter

Advertisement

This is a developing story.