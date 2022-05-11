Police search for suspect who shot a 14-year-old and drove away in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who shot a 14-year-old and drove away Tuesday night.
According to Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), authorities responded to the scene near 186th Pl. SW and Highway 99 at around 7:00 p.m.
LPD says a group of minors were walking in the area when a dark SUV made contact with them. Someone inside the car fired at least one shot, which struck the victim in the arm. The 14-year-old boy was then taken to Providence in Everett to be treated.
At this time, it is unknown what led to the gunfire.
LPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Reorda at 42-670-5622, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
This is a developing story.
