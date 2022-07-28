Police search for suspect who robbed a Domino's Pizza in Lacey

article

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Domino's Pizza on Wednesday.

According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), the suspect was armed with a weapon when he robbed the restaurant on the corner of Corporate Center Loop SE and Avery Lane SE.

The suspect is described as being a white man, standing about 6’0" feet tall. During the incident, he was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, black shorts, black and white shoes and a light colored mask.

Authorities say this man is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, and reference case 2022-3741.

This is a developing story.